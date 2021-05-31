With Shrewsbury Mayor Sam Scherer resigning his post for health reasons, former Alderman Mike Travaglini will now serve as the city’s interim mayor.
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen approved Travaglini’s appointment on May 25. He will serve the remainder of Scherer’s four-year term, which expires in April 2022.
Scherer was elected mayor in April 2018. Prior to that he served as a Ward 1 alderman for 10 years.
“Unfortunately, Mayor Scherer has been diagnosed with cancer and has determined that it would be most prudent for him to step aside to focus on his health and family at this time,” said City Administrator Jonathan Greever.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Scherer said he’s been dealing with “some minor health setbacks that have been tough to get through the last few months, and they won’t get easier. So, I thought this would be a good time to resign and focus on my health and family — though it’s the hardest decision I’ve had to make.”
Scherer added that he hoped be able to run for mayor again in the future. He thanked city staff and officials for their time and efforts. He said he’ll still be around to be part of the transition to a new mayor.
Alderman Greg Lauter thanked Travaglini for stepping up to serve the remaining portion of Scherer’s term.
“He has an extensive knowledge of the community and the leadership ability to support us and establish a balance of continuity through a period of transition,” Lauter said of Travaglini.
Alderwoman Bette Welch defeated Travaglini, the incumbent, in April.
Lauter praised Scherer as an integral part of the community.
“He always put Shrewsbury first and allowed the community to thrive as a wonderful place to live, work and play for families,” Lauter said. “On behalf of residents, employees and businesses here, we thank him for the unrelenting sacrifice he made to make Shrewsbury a wonderful place to call home.”