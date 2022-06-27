The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on June 14 discussed the city’s recently lowered credit rating by S&P Global Ratings. The drop from “AA” to “AA-” is due to a “swift reduction of the city’s general fund reserves,” according to Shrewsbury Finance Director Diana Madrid.
The city also has been placed on the CreditWatch. S&P was slated to review the city’s rating again on June 14, but the outcome of the review was not available at press time.
Unable to agree on wording that would adopt a policy establishing a minimum unassigned fund balance — meaning establishing the amount available for any purpose in the city’s general fund — the board tabled the bill for later discussion.
The board did approve a budget revision allocating up to $16,650 to outsource interim accounting services through Sept. 23. Madrid, who assumed her role as finance director in April, said the additional help will allow her to focus on key strategies and improve current internal controls and lack of segregation of duties.
The board is also discussing a bill that would establish a finance commission, consisting of the city’s finance director, the mayor, the city administrator/city clerk, one alderperson and three Shrewsbury citizens.
According to city officials, the commission’s proposed purpose is to serve in an advisory capacity to assist the board of aldermen in fulfilling oversight responsibilities and ensuring the public trust. Among their responsibilities, commissioners would make budget and salary recommendations, participate in an independent annual audit and review and recommend policies related to finance and accounting.
The second reading of that ordinance and appointment of the residents and a member of board of aldermen to serve on the commission is slated for a board meeting on June 28.