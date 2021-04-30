Shrewsbury nights

The season’s first “Shrewsbury Nights” event featuring live music and food trucks will be Friday, April 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Wehner Park, 7600 Hazel Ave. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Live music will be provided by TJK Entertainment STL, and there will be food trucks from Mission Taco, Honey Bee’s, Liz’s Cake Pops/Kirkwood Pop Co. and Sedara. The beverage truck will be STL BarKeep. 

Save the date for this year’s Shrewsbury Nights:

•  Friday, April 30

•  Friday, May 21

•  Friday, June 18

•  Friday, July 9

•  Friday, Aug. 6

•  Friday, Sept. 17

•  Friday, Oct. 8

All events will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wehner Park in Shrewsbury.