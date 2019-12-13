After a record number of entries, married couple Jason Hoeing and Cary Horton of Shrewsbury and the first ever husband and wife to each be selected as winners of the MetroScapes arts program. St. Louisans will soon find the couple’s work displayed on up to 100 MetroBus shelters throughout the region as part of the Arts in Transit, Inc. program.
Hoeing, an art teacher at Kirkwood High School, submitted “Lotus Fields,” a mixed media project. “Lotus Fields” came out of Hoeing’s desire to repurpose pieces of approximately 20 older projects that he cut up and mixed with other elements, including his children’s old paintings.
“My work before was too serious,” Hoeing said. “I had kids and suddenly I wanted to play; I reconnected to the playful aspect.”
Horton captured her first MetroScapes win with her digital photograph, “Carr School.” Her entry depicts “the fantastical, cool-looking Carr School buildings, ravaged by time and neglect, yet in some areas covered in vines or caught in the late summer light — like something out of a dream, and the reality, an entire region of the city of St. Louis destroyed and depopulated by de-industrialism, white flight to the suburbs and racism.”
Hoeing and Horton’s works ranked among the top 471 submissions, coming from artists ranging in age from 12 to 72. Other 2019 winners included Diawly Diop, a sixth-grader from Barack Obama Elementary School in Pine Lawn, Missouri. and Irek Szelag from Ballwin, Missouri.
Ted Zimmerman, vice president of marketing and communications at Bi-State Development, thanked the 2019 winners for inspiring riders across the transit system.