Shrewsbury has moved one step closer toward a law intended to reduce vehicle break-ins.
A “vehicle prowling” bill was formally introduced at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, defining vehicle prowling as the checking of successive vehicles for unlocked doors and trunks. If passed, it could carry up to a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
The bill also prohibits an individual from entering a vehicle that does not belong to them without the permission of the owner.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said passage of the ordinance would help her department put more teeth in what has become an increasing problem throughout the area.
“This will help us when we have people out checking door handles to see if they can get in cars and steal what’s inside, or steal the cars themselves,” Vargas said. “We, along with every other city in the St. Louis and St. Charles area, have had a tremendous increase in these types of crimes recently. This is an avenue that some of the other municipalities are taking to try to help get some of these criminals into custody so we can at least identify them.”
Vargas added that without the ordinance, her department has no recourse and can’t charge individuals with criminal activity because the action is not currently considered a crime in Shrewsbury.
“With this ordinance, at least we have something we can use when we catch them. Otherwise, we basically just have to let them go,” she said.