I was interested to see in the WKT recently an invitation from Mayor Laura Arnold to Webster Groves citizens to apply to be part of the Charter Review Advisory Board. “We are seeking,” she says, “a diverse group for this task.”
Compare this to the process used to form the new finance commission in the city of Shrewsbury, created to advise our board of aldermen in decision-making given our current precarious financial situation. According to an aldersperson in my ward, he and the second alderperson in Ward 1 were asked by the mayor’s office to submit one name — one — for consideration as a candidate. Presumably, alderpersons in the remaining two wards were asked to do the same. No public invitation to the community, therefore, no opportunity for diversity of age, gender, education, profession, income, race or any of the factors that contribute to a broad spectrum of public opinion.
Can you say “cronyism?”
Legal? I imagine so. Representative? Hardly. Ethical? Not in the least in my humble opinion. Shrewsbury can do better, and I expect them to.
Kathryn M. Sherman
Shrewsbury