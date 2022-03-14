Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini offered a warm welcome to Dunkin’ Donuts at a board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday, March 8.
With a unanimous vote, the board approved a special use permit to allow the chain to construct a new 1,030-square-foot store at Big Bend Boulevard and Laclede Station Road, the former location of Flowerama.
The plan features a two-lane drive-thru and walk-up window with hours from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no dine-in service.
Since last month’s public hearing, at which numerous residents living near the Dunkin’ Donuts site expressed concerns, several conditions have been added to the ordinance for their benefit.
The existing fence separating the site from residences to the south will be removed and replaced with a wooden fence at least 10 feet high to block light and sound. In the event the city determines traffic has significantly increased because of the Dunkin’ Donuts, the city “reserves the right to take action” including adding traffic signage at a cost to the developers. The ordinance also states an “excessive volume of complaints or concerns” might result in revocation of the permit.
Despite the additions, several residents of nearby Suffolk Avenue spoke during the March 8 meeting to address concerns about light pollution and traffic. Mayor Travaglini said should the Dunkin’ Donuts become a nuisance, residents can contact Shrewsbury City Hall or their ward’s alderman.
Steven Kolber, chief architect of Kolbrook Design, Inc., attended the meeting via Zoom. He said he was happy to abide by the additions to the ordinance and thanked the board for granting the special use permit.
“We are in agreement with what the staff is looking for,” said Kolber. “We’re looking forward to getting things rolling.”