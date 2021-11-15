A search is on for a new city administrator in Shrewsbury following the resignation of Jonathan Greever.
The board of aldermen accepted Greever’s resignation on Oct. 15. He had been Shrewsbury’s city administrator since 2009. Greever resigned his position to seek other opportunities, according to Elliot Brown, assistant city administrator/city clerk.
Brown has been appointed as Shrewsbury’s interim city administrator/city clerk pending a national search for candidates for the city administrator position.