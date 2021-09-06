The Kirkwood Theatre Guild will open its 89th season with “Shrek The Musical,” with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.
The tale of an ogre named Shrek on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess runs Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, at 8 p.m. Afternoon shows begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4, 5, 11 and 12. All performances are at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Tickets are $22 with group discounts available. Call (314) 821-9956 or visit boxoffice@ktg-onstage.com.