There have been many articles and letters in recent weeks dealing with the controversial issue of gender. I agree with Courtney Rawlins (Oct. 4) that our public schools should remain neutral on political and social issues such as this. Some parents may believe and teach their children (at an age they deem appropriate) that anyone may choose their gender based on how they feel and that there may be many different types of genders. And some parents, for faith-based and/or science-based reasons, may believe and teach their children (at an age they deem appropriate) that there are exactly two genders — male and female and that we do not choose our gender based on our feelings.
The question is: Does requiring families to use the Mx. title respect both of these belief systems and all other beliefs about gender that families may have? I don’t think so.
As a Catholic, I believe and teach my children that God lovingly and purposefully created people in His image as male and female and that each person’s maleness or femaleness is very important, as it is an essential part of his or her humanness. These are truths of the Catholic faith. I share this good news with anyone who is open to listening, but I don’t impose these beliefs on anyone. Requiring families who have these religious beliefs about gender to use the Mx. title forces them to deny an important element of their faith. It seems that the school district is overstepping its boundaries and even interfering with religious freedom.
I know and teach my children that many people do not share our Catholic beliefs about gender and that some people are confused about their gender. I also believe and teach we should be kind, compassionate and respectful to all. There are, however, ways to show kindness, compassion, and respect to others without denying or compromising basic truths of our faith. I think a better, more neutral solution to this controversy is to use the title teacher or principal.
Kirkwood