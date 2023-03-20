The three theological virtues of faith, hope and charity can be paired with their secular synonyms of courage, commitment and compassion. The meanings of these words bundled together with all of their nuances create a positive force that affects lives.
Two examples of this force were covered by the Webster-Kirkwood Times on its front pages in January. One story featured former Webster resident, 32-year-old Adam Miller, who co-founded Planet Indonesia in 2014. He now lives in Indonesia and works to find solutions to rural poverty.
The other highlighted 32-year-old Janie Kaiser, a Webster native who co-founded ECC Nepal in 2017. She moved to Nepal and strives to give poverty stricken Nepali children access to better education. Both Adam and Janie show us the power of courage, commitment and compassion.
A third example can be witnessed every Friday night from 6 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the former location of the Peace United Church of Christ on Lockwood Avenue. After the murder of George Floyd on March 25, 2020, a weekly vigil was established to provide public witness that Black Lives Matter. Usually between eight and 12 courageous, committed and compassionate individuals demonstrate their unity and support for the cause against racism in our community and country. In the face of wind, rain, snow, cold, heat and dark, they have carried the banner for Black Lives Matter for over two years — 114 consecutive Friday evenings except for one dangerously cold and bitter night.
Several other Webster Groves churches have Black Lives Matter vigils in front of their churches as well. So any Friday evening at 6 p.m., take a drive down Lockwood. Honk your horn. Send a prayer. Enter their midst. Support the people in your community who are showing courage, commitment and compassion.
Richard Schweitzer
Webster Groves