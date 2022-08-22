Lynn Venhaus reviewed “In The Heights” in the Aug. 12 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. Her review describes a show that has no comparison to the one I saw by Stages. I am an octogenarian and have appreciated musicals at the Muny and Stages for over 60 years. This show was a total disappointment in its production.
The actors were very energetic and obviously very talented. However, what they were trying to sing was completely overwhelmed by the choppy music and the management of the audio system at a decibel level which all but blew a person out of the building. The piercing trumpets were particularly annoying!
This show was no “Oklahoma” in quality or enjoyment.
William Sullivan
Des Peres