Jen Wing of Glendale captured 3-year-old Adelaide’s reaction to seeing that familiar red sleeve in the driveway when the Times returned to print on Friday, Sept. 25.
Maryann and Zach Farishon of Kirkwood enjoy reading the Webster-Times together. Maryann said just seeing the paper on the counter makes her feel like life has moved a bit closer to normal.
Thanks to Regina Popper for sharing this photo of her Thursday wine group at Homewood II Condos, who were chatting on the patio when the Times’ return-to-print issue arrived! Pictured are (left to right): Kay Vrlenich, Pat Tice, Marilyn Marcus, Bets Salisbury (seated), Mary Steinau and Nancy Yaeger.
Anne Burke of Glendale and her family said they were “delighted” to see the Times’ signature red sleeve in their driveway again. Pictured is 4-year-old Charlie Burke reading about a dinosaur discovery in the Oct. 9 issue.