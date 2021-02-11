Maybe this year is a good time to do something different in celebration of Valentine’s Day. For those looking to spread some love in Webster, there’s still time to contribute to the Webster Groves High School Parents’ Club “Show the Love” campaign.
The third annual virtual fundraising campaign lasts through Sunday, Feb. 14. The campaign funds the three major missions the parents’ club supports — scholarships for seniors, grants for high school teachers and funding the senior class party.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, organizers say this year’s “Show the Love” campaign is even more important.
“The pandemic has made pretty much everything more difficult,” said Vikki Sanders, chair of the Webster Groves High School Parents’ Club. “For our club, which is volunteer-based, everything from engaging volunteers to raising money has been a challenge since last March. However, the needs of the students and staff of Webster Groves High School have remained — or even grown. With families suffering from the additional financial hardships the pandemic has brought, scholarships are needed more than ever.”
This year’s campaign goal is $15,000, as that is the amount the parents’ club is funding to each of its missions during the 2020-21 school year. Those include providing funding for scholarships to graduating seniors (15 $1,000 scholarships), enrichment grants to high school teachers and staff (varying amounts totaling $15,000), and funding the senior party celebrating graduation.
As of Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, the “Show the Love” campaign stood at $11,175, with four more days to go. It runs through Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14.
“Webster Groves High School thrives because of the strong support shown its families, friends and alumni,” Sanders said. “In the midst of a pandemic, the school and community need your support now more than ever. Maybe money can’t buy love, but it can support programs for Webster Groves High School students and teachers.”
Donations can be made at wghsparentsclub.org/products/stlovewg or through Venmo.