Jeremiah Scull of Show-Me Reindeer, LLC, greets Vixen, known for his magic tricks, as William and Henry Smith of Webster Groves look on. Santa and his reindeer made a stop at The Museum of Transportation on Friday, Nov. 29, and will return to the museum, located at 3015 Barrett Station Road in Kirkwood, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vixen shared the pen with reindeer Donner.
