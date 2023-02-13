Six thousand. That’s how many people longtime Kirkwood resident Gregg Sansone estimates he has helped cope with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Sansone is the founder of “Show Me OCD,” a support group that has been operating for 12 years.
The disorder involves unwanted obsessions, intrusive thoughts or urges that trigger “intensely distressing feelings,” according to the International OCD Foundation. Compulsions are behaviors an individual engages in to attempt to get rid of the obsessions and/or decrease distress.
The World Health Organization ranks OCD in the “Top 10” list of the most debilitating conditions. The International OCD Foundation estimates that one in 100 adults has the disorder, and that at least one in 200 children and teens have OCD.
Still, there are myths that persist. Among them are that OCD is nothing serious, and that everyone is a little bit OCD.
Sansone, 59, first experienced OCD when he was 18. After a depressive episode, he began having strange thoughts.
“I had never experienced intrusive thoughts before and I was so embarrassed by them,” he said.
Sansone focused his efforts on pushing away the thoughts, trying to resist them any way he could. Of course, that didn’t work.
“Resisting and not allowing is what perpetuates this condition,” he said.
Eventually, Sansone graduated from St. Louis University. He jokes that he was on the “six-and-a-half-year plan.”
While intelligent, capable and willing, Sansone was “preoccupied with the thought that something could fall out of the sky and hit me.”
Then he started obsessing about sleep. He developed what psychologists call “magical thinking” and started getting superstitious. Scrupulosity —obsessing about morals and religions — came next. Finally, Sansone experienced a type of OCD called sensori-motor OCD, which he explains as being “preoccupied with involuntary systems and functions of your own body,” such as blinking and swallowing.
Instead of consulting a professional, Sansone got married and bounced around from college to college.
“I did everything I could except getting the right help, or any help,” he said.
Eventually Sansone, who was raised Catholic, talked to a priest. Desperate for relief, he told the priest about his weird thoughts.
“He had no idea what was going on,” Sansone said. “He said, “Take that thought and throw it right out the window.’”
Despite the unhelpful advice, Sansone knew he couldn’t give up.
“I really believed I was going to get through this,” he said. “It was so foreign to me … if I could get these thoughts under control, I knew I could beat it.”
After seeing a marriage counselor, he noticed about “25% improvement.” At 35, he started taking medication. At 42, he started therapy with a specialist in New York City. Via Skype sessions with the specialist, Sansone learned about Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), the gold-standard treatment for OCD.
ERP is a behavioral therapy that gradually exposes people to situations designed to provoke a person’s obsessions in a safe environment, according to literature from McLean Hospital, a leading psychiatric institution.
ERP doesn’t completely remove distressing situations and thoughts, but rather the goal is for the individual with OCD to become habituated to the anxiety caused by being intentionally triggered. The person with OCD, under the guidance of a therapist, learns to sit with the anxiety and not perform the compulsions.
Sansone made improvements with ERP, but knew that he needed something else — something bigger. After working one-on-one with youth with OCD as a coach, he decided to start a support group.
After the first couple of meetings, the group began growing quickly. Some would have more than 25 people crammed in a meeting room at the CenterPointe building in Creve Coeur. Other meetings would only draw a few people. Sansone didn’t mind either way.
“Whether there was one or 101 people, it was still worth it,” he said.
During the meetings, which sometimes lasted more than three hours, Sansone first made himself vulnerable, to show other people that it was OK to be vulnerable. Every week, he would tell the group members what it was that his OCD was fixated on at that time.
And people opened up.
Kirkwood resident Joseph Ribble, 25, can remember when his OCD started — except he didn’t know it was OCD at the time. He remembers feeling compelled to do things he didn’t understand. He would touch his bedroom fan in a certain spot before going to sleep. He would get into bed in a certain way.
“I never really questioned it. I never understood why that was happening,” said Ribble, who is currently attending St. Louis Community College and a field training officer for a security company.
“I just assumed that since everybody acts like they have OCD in some regard … I might just have it a little worse,” he added.
As Ribble grew up, his OCD became harder to manage. If he couldn’t do a task an even number of times, he would be filled with dread and anxiety. He tried to get help. Some therapists would reassure him that his obsessions wouldn’t come true — something that only made him feel worse.
Ribble began attending the weekly gatherings for “Show Me OCD,” and found that he could relate to other people who also had these kinds of strange thoughts and odd behaviors that didn’t make sense.
Once Ribble started seeing an OCD specialist, he would talk over the “homework” he had been given during the meetings.
“I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore,” Ribble said.
To this day, 12 years later, Sansone is still holding the weekly group meeting to help people just like Ribble — and himself.
“I felt like such a freak for so long,” said Sansone, who is now an author and public speaker on the disorder and his experiences with it. “As long as there’s someone with OCD who wants help, I’ll be there.”
The weekly meetings are currently being held virtually, and the support group is currently in need of a new building space in which to meet.
For more information about Show Me OCD, email Gregg Sansone at Greggsansone63@gmail.com or visit gregorysansone.com. For additional resources, visit the International OCD Foundation at iocdf.org/find-help.
Max Wilson is a virtual student at Northwest Missouri State University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.