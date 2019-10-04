This is in response to the Sept. 27 article, “Debate Won’t Let Up Over Use of Gender-Neutral Title Mx.”
If certain people feel having conversations about gender identity and fluidity is inappropriate, then perhaps they should educate themselves and show kindness to others and their children will too. What if their last name was Schitt or Stoner (two last names I remember as a student). Should we just say “teacher” or “principal” or “counselor” in this case too?
And while we are at it, include new definitions of pronouns instead of he or she. Perhaps the English language can come up with a new word like in Finland where they use the word ”Hän” when they refer to both males and females in their everyday language. One day at a time ....
Kirkwood