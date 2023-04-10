Grafica Fine Art Gallery is hosting a new show and birthday celebration for Webster Groves artist Marilynne Bradley.
The show, “The Fleet Is In,” will include the originals of Bradley’s nautical series of geometric paintings. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the gallery, 7884 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard in Webster Groves. The gallery will also be celebrating Bradley’s 85th birthday. The artwork will be on display and available for sale through May 19.
Graficia is gathering birthday wishes for Bradley and the public is invited to send birthday wishes, a story, memory, sketch or something creative to Marilynne Bradley, c/o Grafica Fine Art, 7884 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Or, drop by Grafica to fill out a blank card.
Bradley’s unique use of intense color in watercolor sets her apart from traditional painters. Her work is recognized and exhibited in major international juried competitions in several countries.
Bradley has over 175 exhibits to her name and has received more than 50 awards, including the Webster Groves Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award. She has also written and illustrated several books.
For more on the upcoming show and other work on display at the gallery, visit graficafinearts.com.