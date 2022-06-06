Over the past two years I have marveled at the educators at Hudson Elementary School, where my granddaughter attends. I have observed an outstanding teacher as she was able to both teach and project kindness through a virtual education experience.
Then as school resumed, the staff at Hudson was able to collaboratively bring the students back to the building employing the recommended safety protocols. They taught with masks and plexiglass and social distancing. As a retired educator of 33 years, I realized that these educators were putting in many extra hours on top of an already overwhelming set of responsibilities. And each day I continue to appreciate the staff as they safely and efficiently accommodate those of us who pick children up after school through any kind of weather as they guide our children to our vehicles with both a smile and a kind farewell.
We can all show appreciation for these heroes of education by making sure they are safe. Please follow the guidance of wise doctors by ensuring that all of us and our children are vaccinated. Soon almost all ages will be able to be safely vaccinated, and the historic disease prevention of vaccinations can continue as COVID-19 and other diseases become apparent.
Finally, we can’t ignore that more gun control laws must be enacted now. It is absolutely necessary for us to insure the safety of everyone in our schools through careful, safe licensing for gun owners and a federal law to remove semiautomatic weapons from our communities.
I end with a simple plea: Thank a teacher, get vaccinated, control weapons. We can all be smart and safer together.
Bob McMullen
University City