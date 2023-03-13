I’m writing today with news from Jefferson City, where certain legislators are working to pass certain laws that will make life harder for a certain teeny-tiny group of Missouri citizens.
Their bills include stuff like limiting the group’s medical care, dictating their bathroom, entertainment and sports options, and erasing their place in literature and history.
Some people say these lawmakers are punching down on an already vulnerable population. I, however, see things differently. I say they aren’t going far enough. Hear me out.
I mean, why stop at the “T” in LGBTQ+? Why not go after “E.T.” as well?
Yes, E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial. Shouldn’t Missouri be making life harder for aliens, too?
It’s only fair. Afterall, E.T. has no gender or pronouns. That is a problem in Missouri. How so?
Let’s say E.T. visits here and wants to ride up in the Arch or attend a St. Louis City soccer game. Nature calls. Which bathroom do these lawmakers want E.T. to use? Not one of their bills addresses the anatomy or bodily functions of those who choose to live an alien lifestyle.
Honestly, I’m wondering if E.T.’s story should even be told in Missouri schools. For starters, E.T. looks different. Some might say unnatural. After E.T. is separated from its folk, a human boy secretly befriends it. Without his parents’ knowledge or consent.
Soon, government officials intervene. They conduct creepy medical experiments on E.T. The extra-terrestrial dies. Are Missouri lawmakers okay with this? Do they think E.T. should have received alien-affirming medical care before it was too late?
Don’t forget — the only reason we even know about this state-sanctioned alien brutality is because Steven Spielberg captured it on film. In 1982, there weren’t cellphone cameras like we have now. The whole thing was kept hush-hush until the movie came out.
If you haven’t seen E.T., I won’t spoil the ending. But let’s just say: LOVE WINS. Is that the kind of woke message we want Missouri school children to hear?
E.T. isn’t the only non-gender-conforming alien lawmakers have overlooked. Consider Star Wars. Sure, R2-D2 is non-threatening. But what is our government’s official position on C-3PO, who R2-D2 clearly adores?
And what do these legislators think about aliens and guns? Should those creatures in the Star Wars cantina scene be able to conceal and carry without a license?
Yes, I know. These aliens aren’t real. But kids get ideas from books and movies. As a parent with parental rights, I say we can’t afford to take chances.
It’s time we stand together and demand school libraries remove all science fiction. Also, ban school sports. Adorable or not, I don’t want to see Baby Yoda on the girls’ field hockey team.
In conclusion, call your representatives. If their goal is to protect us from problems that don’t exist, they’ve only scratched the surface. Tell them to do better.