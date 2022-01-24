Honey Bee’s Biscuits Opening Shop In Kirkwood
Kirkwood Farmers’ Market favorite Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats recently announced that it will soon open a brick and mortar store in downtown Kirkwood.
The business will take over the space formerly occupied by Club Taco at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and East Jefferson Avenue. No formal opening date has been announced.
Webster’s Big Sky Cafe Under New Ownership
Tim Mallett, owner of Big Sky Cafe, 47 S. Old Orchard Ave., announced on Jan. 11 that after nearly 30 years, he has sold the restaurant to chef and general manager Dominic Weiss.
Weiss has been involved at Big Sky since the first few weeks of the restaurant’s opening.
“He has worked in management positions at all of my restaurants, but more importantly, he has managed and directed Big Sky Cafe through, without question, the toughest last two years of its existence,” said Mallett. “There is no better man to carry on Big Sky Cafe’s tradition and no one who cares more for the staff and the customers they serve.”
Late-Night Cookies Now Available In Kirkwood
Cookie chain Hot Box Cookies held a grand opening at its newest location at 320 S. Kirkwood Road on Monday, Jan. 17. The late-night cookie delivery store offers freshly-baked options in Columbia and St. Louis, Missouri, and Lawrence, Kansas. The Kirkwood branch is the franchise’s fifth St. Louis location.
Kirkwood hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to midnight; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Area Fuzzy’s Tacos Locations Closed Temporarily
Fuzzy’s Taco Shops announced Jan. 13 that it will temporarily close all four of its St. Louis-area locations in Webster Groves, Manchester, St. Charles and Westport Plaza.
A timeline for reopening was not given.
“We have made the tough decision to close this location for the time being,” management wrote on the chain’s Webster Groves Facebook page. “We love our Fuzzy’s fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon, so stay tuned for updates. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”
Rock Hill Aldi Aiming For Summer Opening
The Aldi grocery store planned for 9530 Manchester Road is aiming to be open by late summer, according to the city of Rock Hill. No specific date was given.
The location was previously occupied by a pop-up Eckert’s Farm Market, which was open from June 24 to Aug. 28, 2021. Before that, the store was vacant for more than a year following the closing of Lucky’s Market on Feb. 12, 2020.