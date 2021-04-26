Cure pandemic blues with a visit to the historic rivertown of Kimmswick. Located 25 miles south of St. Louis, Kimmswick is known for its notable festivals, restaurants and more than 20 unique shops.
The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery is a popular dining experience. The restaurant has been featured on The Food Network, Paula Deen’s TV show and in national magazines for its homemade treats. The menu includes comfort food such as fried chicken, quiche, meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, and roast beef.
The bakery menu is another experience entirely, and the famous Levee High Apple Pie is a favorite and often featured on TV and in various publications. Both dine-in and curbside are available, and The Blue Owl also offers online ordering for extra safety and convenience.
To explore something uniquely Kimmswick, check out the annual Strawberry Festival on June 5 & 6.
For more about The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, visit www.theblueowl.com. For upcoming events in Kimmswick, visit www.gokimmswick.com.