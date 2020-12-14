On the morning of Dec. 5, a small crowd of children and parents gathered outside of the Walmart in Kirkwood. And while they were there to shop, it would be Kirkwood police officers who were pushing their carts and paying their bills.
Shop-With-A-Cop is a holiday fundraiser that allows local children to shop for themselves or family members with the help of police officers. Its goal is to relieve financial stress while building good relations between officers and the families of their community. Police departments nationwide participate, and the Kirkwood Police Department has hosted its own version of the event since 2018.
This year, the Kirkwood Police Department helped 51 children ages 6 to 16 buy holiday presents. Each child received a $125 Walmart gift card to spend however they chose, a “blessing bag” from the Hardy Washington State Farm Office and an age-appropriate book from the Kirkwood Public Library. Each family involved also received a $50 gift card to ALDI grocery store.
Ashley Murphy is the mother of two children — a son, 11, and daughter, 10 — who participated. When Murphy received a call from her daughter’s school saying her children had been nominated to participate, her immediate reaction was “yes.”
“With police departments, regardless of the area, there’s been negativity. So, when I was called and asked if my kids were interested, I was like ‘absolutely,’” she said. “I want them to see firsthand that police officers are our friends, that they are good and that they’re here to protect us.”
After losing her job at the end of the summer and going through a divorce that “hasn’t been the easiest,” Murphy said this couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s been a little tight, so for that to happen was actually a miracle,” she said.
While a fair share of the children buy Legos, clothes or video games for themselves (and are encouraged to do so), they often choose to shop for family members instead. Steve Shubert was one of the officers volunteering for this year’s event. He shopped with three children, the last of whom particularly stuck with him.
The child, a boy, “really, really” wanted a particular Minecraft stuffed toy. However, after searching the store, he realized it wasn’t there.
With his leftover money, he decided to buy more presents for his sister.
“Not to pick favorites, but he was my favorite,” Shubert said.
Officer Gary Baldridge has planned and organized Kirkwood’s Shop-With-A-Cop program since it started in 2018. Given the pandemic, he had to make a few changes to this year’s event.
In the past, Kirkwood police raised money through in-person events. Officers have sold hot dogs outside of Walmart, hosted raffles and even waited tables at Texas Roadhouse — more for fun than out of necessity — during benefit nights.
This year, Baldridge more heavily advertised the event along with the need for donations. Through officer, citizen and business contributions, as well as a virtual raffle, Kirkwood police were able to exceed their fundraising goal.
“We started receiving check upon check upon check. The event’s success was really due to the generosity of others,” Baldridge said.
To comply with social distancing standards, each family was assigned a designated time slot during which they could shop. Baldridge said this smoothed operations and is a change they may keep in the future.
For Baldridge, some of the most rewarding moments were when parents said they wouldn’t have had a Christmas if not for the event.
Those interested in donating to next year’s event can reach out to Baldridge via email at baldriga@kirkwoodmo.org.