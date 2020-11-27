Want more ways to support the St. Louis community? The Keep It Local card offers one-time discounts to dozens of local restaurants and shops.
Available for $30 online at thenewnormalstl.com/keepitlocal, shoppers will receive an email with a unique login password to the Keep It Local card portal. Show the email in person at participating stores or use discount codes online. Discounts expire on March 31.
Participating shops include All About Skin, Boudie City, Cheryl’s Herbs, Civil Alchemy, Ivy Hill, K. Ferrara Color and more.