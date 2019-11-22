It is time for that annual reminder: Remember to shop local first!
A big part of the ambiance of local business neighborhoods that help create a sense of community are small, locally-owned businesses. Some are legends, having been a part of our community fabrics for many decades. Others are newbies with idealistic entrepreneurs willing to take a brick and mortar risk within an economy and culture increasingly driven by online shopping and the likes growing monoliths like Amazon.
Both the legends and the newer start-ups represent profiles in economic courage.
If neighborhood and community are important to you, the businesses that create that aura deserve your first line holiday shopping dollars. Sure, it takes more planning and time than late evenings or spare moments spent with your fingertips on a small screen. But it is a statement of value.
If you believe that your health is worth the investment of time going to the gym or other activities, then the same applies to your shopping choices to help maintain a healthy community.
Statistics tell us that a large percentage of money spent at locally-owned businesses stays in the community where it is spent. Statistics tell us that something less than half the money spent at local big chain stores stays in and helps your community. But of the money spent shopping online and with Amazon, etc., almost none of it trickles back into the communities where we live.
Locally-owned small businesses are becoming increasingly rare treasure in our culture. Identify the ones most important to you. Make a personal pledge to invest what you can afford in those businesses not just during the holiday season, but each month of the year.
Alert your friends and neighbors to the important contributions of employment, property value, service, convenience and unique ambiance their lives receive from locally-owned businesses. Help open their eyes and pockets to what we still have.
For starters, note the participants in the advertising pages of this newspaper and this week’s annual supplement: the Holiday Gift and Recipe Guide.
Happy Local Shopping!
Local Business Holiday Events
Here are a few opportunities that spotlight local businesses in the next few weeks.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk.
Dec. 1 – 25: Crestwood Business Holiday Decorating Contest and Twelve Days of Christmas in Crestwood Scavenger Hunt.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Webster Cookie Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Webster Groves shops.