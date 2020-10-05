Most of us were upset to see videos of what we perceived as cruel and unjust treatment of black individuals. Like many, I felt compelled to support the Black Lives Matter movement. But because of the violence and destruction that seemed to follow the protesters I became concerned. And at first, I thought the group had been hijacked by others with only chaos in mind.
I decided to go online to learn more about the movement and went to the national group’s website. There I was surprised and shocked to discover that the two founders of the Black Lives matter organization proclaim boldly to be trained Marxists.
There is nothing good that I recall about Karl Marx from history. He refused to work and survived on monies from his friend Engels. Three of his six children died young of malnutrition and two of his older sons died by suicide. Not exactly a life to model.
I am sure that many who have propped Black Lives Matter signs in their yard have very good intentions but are unaware of the movement’s Marxist agenda.
We all need to listen to what the immigrants from Russia, Romania, El Salvador, Venezuela and other such countries are saying about the events now happening in America. They witnessed the same turmoil in their countries. It is well-known fact that Lenin used doctrines of Marx to develop his theory and practice of communism.
There has been a Trojan Horse in America for some time gradually turning our youth against all that our country has stood for and attacking us at our weakest points to divide us. We all need to be aware of their motives and prevent them from destroying the freedoms we and our youth have sadly taken for granted.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves