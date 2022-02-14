I am a former council member of Webster Groves, having served from 2016-2020. I am writing this in response to statements that Mayor Gerry Welch read at the Feb. 1 council meeting following proposals by the city manager to address budget and policy issues.
I was shocked, disappointed and disturbed by her tone and comments when she said: “Suddenly, we have gone from a city coveted for excellence in finance, service and efficiency to one in peril,” and blamed the peril on the new city manager she and the council hired in January 2021.
Indeed, the city’s budget has serious issues that have existed for years and COVID-related issues that must be resolved, including the unfunded liabilities that are accruing for unused vacation and sick days of employees. But blaming the new city manager while accepting no responsibility is wrong. Offering no alternatives to what the new city manager presented is also wrong.
Regarding the mayor’s “suddenly” comment, there is nothing sudden about it. In the years from 2012 through pre-pandemic 2019, there were three years when general fund revenues exceeded expenditures for a total of $426,375, but five years when expenditures exceeded revenues by a total of $2,071,531.
Budgets are required to be, and have been, balanced in every year. So then in years when expenditures exceeded revenues, the general fund was balanced by transfers in from other funds and by drawing down from the general fund reserves. But revenue fund balances cannot last forever.
I studied budgets of FY2014 through FY2021. I recognized the negative trends and created spreadsheets with charts and shared them with the council, the previous city manager and the director of finance during a meeting in 2020 for the proposed FY2021 budget. The current situation should be no surprise.
Bud Bellomo
Webster Groves