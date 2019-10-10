Bachman, Shirley Marie, age 94, passed peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019. Born to Albert & Eva Lishen on May 18, 1925, she graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1943 and the University of Missouri—Columbia in 1947. She was a beloved wife to late husband, Verman, mother to late son, Cliff (Beth), mother to David, grandmother to Blake (Jack) McGowan, Paul (Katie), Ellie (Andy) Clemens, James (Rachel) and great-grandmother to Henry, Abby, Lucy and Eva. Visitation will be at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton on October 14, 5 - 8 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
