Swanson, Shirley Mae (nee Wilson), of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband, William D. Swanson, and three children: Kristin L. Swanson (Mac Prichard), William C. Swanson (Kathy Swanson), and Matthew L. Swanson (Ashley Taylor Swanson). She was grandmother to William M. Swanson (Devora Swanson), Adam C. Swanson (Meaghan Steele Swanson), Elena V. Swanson, and Leif E. Swanson; and great-grandmother to Lily A. Swanson, Wyatt W. Swanson, Gwenyth R. Swanson, and William E. Swanson.
Shirley was born in Brookfield, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 1931. She attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and received her master’s in library Science from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked as a librarian at Rossman School in St. Louis County for most of her career. Shirley was passionate about books and language, and loved encouraging children to become lifelong readers.
She was a member of the Wednesday Club of St. Louis and took a lively interest in her community and current events. Until recently, she was an active member of Community Christian Church in Manchester, Missouri. She was known for her skill in solving jigsaw and crossword puzzles, earning her the nickname of “Puzzle Grandma.” Shirley also loved sports, especially baseball, tennis, and women’s basketball and soccer. She was an enthusiastic St. Louis Cardinals fan — for better or worse.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Circle of Concern Food Pantry in Valley Park, Missouri, or to Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Shirley loved this quotation from The Bridge of San Luis Rey and lived her life steadfast in her belief in the power of love: “There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning.”