Kamps, Shirley Jeanette, asleep in Jesus. She was the beloved wife of Donald Martin Kamps; cherished mother of Heather Kamps and Adam Kamps (Emily); and loving grandmother of Emma, Addison, Abigail, and Elizabeth Peugh and Connor and Paige Kamps.
Visitation and funeral service will take place on Friday, March 5, 2021, at The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Road. Visitation is at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens.