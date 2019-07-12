The Shepherd’s Center, aware that older adults want to stay mobile, travel and live in their homes, makes this possible by offering services such as leaf raking to spruce up any yard and minor home repairs for fixing things like leaky faucets. Shepherd’s Center also offers rides to the doctor and volunteers stay in the waiting room until the appointment is finished.
Trained volunteers offer Shepherd’s Center services and connect those in need with trusted professional agencies.
Transportation Service
When an older adult needs a ride to the doctor, dentist or therapy, volunteer drivers get moving. For ride details, schedules and pre-ride requirements, contact the Shepherd’s Center at 314-395-0988.
Handy Hands
Small home repairs are not a big deal for the center’s skilled volunteers. Adults 55 and over (must own home) can get help with tasks ranging from minor plumbing to replacing a smoke detector battery.
Chores Galore
The Shepherd’s Center recruits families, scouts and youth groups to provide its 55 and older neighbors with yard cleaning. It gives them a clean start to the spring or fall. For dates and schedules, call 314-395-0988.
Those requiring services from one of the Shepherd’s Center’s older adult programs must live within the service area. In general, that area includes Kirkwood, Des Peres, Rock Hill, Webster Groves, Shrewsbury, Glendale, Oakland, Crestwood, Sunset Hills, Marlborough and Grantwood Village. A more detailed map can be viewed at www.shepherdscenter-wk.org.
In addition to its older adults services, Shepherd’s Center offers a number of classes and a speakers series at its location at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave. in Glendale.
Lecture Series
All lectures are followed by lunch. Pre-registration with payment is required. The cost is $12. A form is available to send in at: www.shepherdscenter-wk.org/home/programs/
• July 19, 11:30 a.m. — Don Corrigan, editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, talks about his new book, “Nuts About Squirrels.”
• July 26, 11:30 a.m. — Tom Cooper, director of the Webster Groves Library, reviews the book, “City of Lights, City of Poison: Murder, Magic, and the First Police Chief of Paris” by Holly Tucker.
• Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. — “So You Want to Run for Congress,” presented by John Messmer, Professor of Political Science at St. Louis Community College-Meramec and a past Congressional candidate.