The Shepherd’s Center of Webster-Kirkwood, part of a national network enriching the lives of older adults, is seeking volunteer drivers.
Drivers help Shepherd’s Center clients get to medical appointments. Clients are ambulatory (no wheelchairs), aged 55 and older. Driving appointments are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Service area boundaries apply.
Driving appointments are round-trip, door-through-door service. Volunteers walk riders from the parking lot to their appointments, wait until the appointment is finished and then drive them home afterward.
Those interested can complete an application and background check, then attend an orientation meeting. Once approved, volunteers can sign up for rides using the online RideScheduler system or via telephone.
Drivers must complete a minimum of two drives per month. Call Karen Zelle, services coordinator, at 314-395-0988, or email kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org to get started.