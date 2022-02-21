In partnership with PCs for People, the Shepherd’s Center of Webster/Kirkwood is offering new tech support programs and services for older adults.
The partnership hopes to address the issue of social isolation among older adults whose financial circumstances preclude their obtaining internet service and media devices.
Anyone who is interested or knows someone who might be interested should call the Shepherd’s Center at 314-395-0988. Center staff and volunteers can help with the application process to see if people are eligible to receive a low-cost computer and/or internet service through the program. The center’s tech tutors can also assist those who are eligible with learning to use the technology.