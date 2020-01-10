The Shepherd’s Center, which provides services and programs to help older adults maintain independence and stay socially active, is in need of volunteer drivers in 2020.
Thanks to the support of many community organizations, the center’s transportation services are growing. Located at 1333 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, the Shepherd’s Center provides free rides to medical appointments for older adults ages 55 and over.
In 2019, the number of riders increased by 31% and the center expanded its service area boundaries into Affton. To continue keeping pace with the growing needs of older adults in the communities it serves, the Shepherd’s Center needs 20 more volunteer drivers.
Volunteers provide round-trip, door-through-door service by walking riders from the front door of their home or living facility, then from the parking lot into their appointments, waiting in the doctor’s office during the appointment and then driving them home afterward.
The Shepherd’s Center provides the free rides to older adults from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Service area boundaries apply and riders must be ambulatory (no wheelchairs).
Drivers must complete an application and online background check, attend an orientation and drive at least one time a month. Once approved, drivers must sign up for rides using the center’s RideScheduler system.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Karen Zelle (Shepherd’s Center Services Coordinator) at 314-395-0988 or email kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org. For more information about the Shepherd’s Center and its other programs and services, visit www.shepherscenter-wk.org.