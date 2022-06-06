The Shepherd’s Center of Webster-Kirkwood is seeking volunteer drivers to continue its mission of enriching the lives of senior citizens.
Volunteer transportation services help seniors ages 55 and up get to medical appointments on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers will need to complete a background check and an application and attend one orientation meeting. Volunteers must sign up for rides using the online RideScheduler system or via phone, with a minimum of one ride per month.
To get involved, email Karen Zelle (kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org) or call 314-395-0988.