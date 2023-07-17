Twenty-five years of community service to older adults is being celebrated this year by staffers, volunteers and supporters of the Shepherd’s Center of Webster/Kirkwood.
“Since 1998, the Shepherd’s Center has helped older adults to find enrichment, maintain independence and stay socially active,” said Betsy Solomon, executive director of the center, located within Webster Groves Christian Church at 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
Solomon said an anniversary gala and fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Kirkwood United Methodist Church. Tickets for the catered luncheon will be $50 each, and will be available for sale in September.
“While the gala certainly will be a celebration, it also will be a recognition of all the volunteers who make this program work,” said Solomon. “Since COVID, we haven’t been able to host large events, so this will be our first big gathering since (the pandemic).”
The center’s reach as an interfaith volunteer organization is farther than just the Webster Groves and Kirkwood communities. Karen Zelle, the nonprofit’s services manager, said the program serves more than 1,300 older adults a year. Examples of programs include Adventures in Learning, Shepherd’s Travelers, Chores Galore, Transportation Ministry, Handy Hands and the Resource Center.
Current classes include art history, line dancing, book club reading, exercising, chair yoga, Friday film club and Zoom-based coffee talks. Classes may be conducted online, in person or a combination of both. Most are free.
The center recently hosted a grab-and-go/curbside pickup barbecue meal from the Webster Groves Christian Church parking lot. It also organized a “Beginning Genealogical Research” presentation in collaboration with St. Louis County Library representatives.
The Shepherd’s Center initiative revolves around enjoying life and independence while helping others.
Volunteers, currently at 300-plus total, are the heart of the Shepherd’s Center. Whether volunteering once a year, once a month or once a week, Shepherd’s Center volunteers come from all faiths and backgrounds, and include retirees, executives, families, scouts and even young children. Their ages vary.
Opportunities for volunteering range from shopping for and delivering groceries, becoming phone pals to call older adults who live alone, serving as drivers to medical appointments, handling simple home repairs, conducting seasonal home safety checks or yard cleanups, planning programs for guest speakers, attending the center’s events and posting updates with pictures on the center’s Facebook page, being audio-visual assistants for programs, helping with Resource Center operations, and supporting special events and fundraisers.
“Everyone has gifts and talents to share with neighbors and the Shepherd’s Center is a place to do just that. As a nonprofit, we also appreciate financial donations, in any amount, at any time,” Solomon added, noting that such donations are tax deductible.
“The needs we serve may someday be your own,” she added.
In support of dynamic living for senior citizens, the Shepherd’s Center receives support from 16 sponsoring congregations including Webster Hills United Methodist Church, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Webster Groves Christian Church, Unity United Methodist Church, Concordia Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, Webster United Methodist, Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, Kirkwood United Church of Christ, Grace Episcopal Church, Harrison Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Glendale Presbyterian Church, First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, Trinity Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood and Kirkwood United Methodist Church.
To discuss the center’s services or to volunteer, call Zelle at 314-395-0988 or email kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org.