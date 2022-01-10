Among the newest services offered by Shepherd’s Center in Glendale are grocery getters and phone pals.
Shepherd’s Center Services Manager Karen Zelle said grocery getters volunteer to shop and deliver groceries to those who need that assistance. Additionally, volunteer phone pals now make calls to seniors to help combat social isolation.
The center is located inside the Webster Groves Christian Church, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. Its mission is to inspire dynamic living among mature adults through volunteerism, enrichment and community connection.
“Since 1998, our unique focus has been to provide the services and programs adults 55 and older need to maintain independence and stay socially active,” Shepherd’s Center Executive Director Betsy Solomon said. “While they find it fun and enriching, it offers our volunteers a rewarding way to connect with the community and to others who turn to the Shepherd’s Center every day.”
The group is fueled by 200-plus volunteers, ranging from weekly commitments to one-time special events. Zelle said other former services continue such as transportation volunteers driving clients to medical appointments; groups of youths, scouts, schools or families conducting seasonal yard work for area residents; and “Handy Hands” volunteers who provide light home repair.
A new Shepherd’s Center program is referred to as Tech Tutor, for which an in-person appointment can be made to take cellphones, tablets or laptops to the center for technical assistance.
Zelle said line dancing, drawing class and book club programs are being held in-person, but in limited attendance.
An interval exercise and chair yoga program is offered virtually and in-person in limited numbers. Completely online programs include art history and other lifelong learning offerings.
The Shepherd’s Center receives ongoing support from the following sponsoring congregations: Concordia Lutheran Church, First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Presbyterian Church Kirkwood, First United Methodist Church of Webster Groves, Glendale Presbyterian Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Harrison Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Kirkwood United Church of Christ, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sanctuary Fellowship, The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, Trinity Lutheran Church Kirkwood, Webster Groves Christian Church, Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, Webster Hills United Methodist Church and Unity United Methodist Church.
Nationally, the first Shepherd’s Center was opened in 1972 by Rev. Elbert Cole in Kansas City, Missouri. Currently, more than 50 Shepherd’s Centers now exist across U.S.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, services or programs at the Shepherd’s Center in Webster Groves, email shepctr@shepherdscenter-wk.org or call 314- 395-0988.