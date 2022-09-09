The Shepherd’s Center Webster-Kirkwood-Affton Region has announced dates and topics for its September and October Brown Bag Lecture Series. All lectures are held from noon to 1 p.m. at Webster Groves Christian Church, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. All lectures are free; donations accepted.
Bring a lunch and join Shepherd’s Center friends for an informal brown bag gathering from 11:15 a.m. to noon prior to each lecture.
• Sept. 15 — Author Visit: Kathy Schrenk presents “Kirkwood, MO: A Walk Through History.”
• Sept. 22 — Medicare Updates with Mary Biggs (also available on Zoom).
• Sept. 29 — The Life and Work of Thomas Martin Easterly, presented by Roman Beuc.
• Oct. 6 — Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
• Oct. 13 — Review of Nov. 8 Local Ballot Initiatives, presented by The League of Women Voters.
• Oct. 20 — Book Review: “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” by Candice Millard, presented by Tom Cooper.
Registration is required; no walk-ins. Register online at tinyurl.com/4bj9dndd. Learn more at shepherdscenter-wk.org.