After a year of Zoom, Shepherd’s Center classes are transitioning back to meeting in-person. Some online favorites will continue, and some hybrid offerings are available.
In-person and hybrid classes include chair yoga, interval exercise, line dance, book group, studio art and guest speakers. Online classes are coffee talk and art history. The center is located at 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
Masks and social distancing are still required for in-person classes. All participants must register for classes. Registration information is available with class listings on the Shepherd’s Center website.
For all available classes and to register, visit www.shepherdscenter-wk.org. Class schedules are updated monthly.