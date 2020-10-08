Koors, Sheila Etter, 95, passed away in peace on Oct. 2, 2020. She was predeceased by: husbands Robert B. Etter, Harry Surkamp and George Koors; son Terry Etter (Rosemary); and granddaughter Cassidy Harris.
Sheila will be lovingly missed by her brother, John McKelvey, and her sister, Kathleen Kittrell.
Mother’s legacy includes: her children Daun Etter Hashbarger (Jim); Shawn Etter (Cindy); Jennifer Etter; Kevin Etter (Pam); Victoria Etter Minette (Gregory); and Jeffrey Etter (Cynthia); 20 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren. Also special to Sheila are the Koors children and grandchildren.
She was a longtime volunteer at the Saint Louis Art Museum in the gift shop, enjoyed extensive travel and was a lifelong bridge player with many close friends.
Sheila’s children wish to give heartfelt appreciation to the special staff at Mari de Villa for the extraordinary care given to our Mother.
The family suggests donations to: Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas at www.mokan.wish.org/donate
Checks to: 13523 Barrett Parkway Dr Ballwin, MO 63021, or to Aurora Commons, 302A N 78th ST, Seattle, WA 98103 or auroracommmons.org.