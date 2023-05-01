The eighth annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail is Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nine exceptional potters with more than 250 years of collective pottery-making experience will open their studios at six different locations to exhibit their works.
The studios are located in, or near, Murphysboro, Carbondale, Alto Pass and Makanda — all in southern Illinois. The potters will be available to give studio tours and answer questions regarding pottery making. Much of the work on display will be available for purchase.
The pottery trail is a family event established to call attention to the exceptional and diverse handmade pottery being created in southern Illinois. The six studios are a short drive from one another and can be visited in a single day while driving through the foothills, small towns and the Shawnee National Forest.
Spend the night and visit a winery, brewery or restaurant along the trail.
For more information, visit potterstrail.wixsite.com/pottery-trail.