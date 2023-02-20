There are now 66 fewer deer in Des Peres following a new sharpshooter initiative.
Assistant Administrator Scott Schaefer told the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Feb. 13 that the program met its goal of culling 50% of the estimated deer population.
“That is assuming a total population of 110 deer, or 50 per square mile based on a spotlight survey,” he said.
The Missouri Department of Conservation Department’s optimum density for deer is 25 per square mile, and Des Peres was in the 50 to 60 range.
In November, the city asked permission from the Missouri Department of Conservation to have a managed sharpshooter hunt on the public works building site, and the conservation areas of Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods.
Wildlife management non-profit White Buffalo conducted the survey and the sharpshooter program, which was used for the first time in Des Peres this year.
“The goal was to use these city-owned properties,” Schaefer said. “We initially didn’t plan to go on private sites, but when we realized we didn’t have enough coverage on the west side of town, we got permission to go on the private sites which included Ameren South, Sugar Creek Park, and the Topping Lane and Highland Avenue areas.
“In the past four months, we’ve removed 66 deer, with 55 through the sharpshooter initiative, and 10 through the private archery program,” Schaefer added. “We only had one deer through the managed conservation hunt, which was limited because of bad temperatures during that time.”
Schaefer asked the board if it wanted to continue with the sharpshooter initiative, which costs $50,000 a year.
“We know it’s effective and works, but are we willing to spend the money?” he asked.
He also said that if the city wants to continue with the managed hunt program, given its low yield this year, it needs to reserve a place for the hunt with the Missouri Department of Conservation this December.
“The goal is to lean on the archery program, which is free of charge, and let property owners deal with it on their own,” Schaefer said.
In addition to managed hunts, interested residents may sign up for the private archery program. Hunters must obtain a permit from the state and the Des Peres Public Safety Department, and are subject to acreage requirements. Hunters must also get permission from property owners and shoot only from tree stands — not on the ground.
The Des Peres Public Safety Department must inspect each site before allowing a hunt.
Schaefer said he is talking with White Buffalo to schedule another survey in the next few months.
Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said he and the board would discuss the options and put them on a future agenda.