Zieroth, Sharon (nee Lowe) passed away in San Francisco on Feb. 7, 2020 from complications of diabetes. Survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Gary Zieroth of San Francisco, children Brian (May) Zieroth and Paige (Brian) Murphy, and two grandchildren, Hunter Murphy and Brian Zieroth, Jr. Also surviving are her sisters, identical twin Karen Adams, Diane (Mike) Versackas and Lisa (Edward) Von Doersten. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lt. Col. Farrell and Dinah Lowe, of Kirkwood, Missouri.
Sharon was born Feb. 18, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany, five minutes after her identical twin, Karen. After her father retired from the Army in 1954, the family moved to Kirkwood. Sharon was a graduate of the Kirkwood High School Class of 1965.
No matter where she, Gary, and their children lived (San Francisco, Huntington Beach, Houston, Washington D.C. and London, England) her heart was always in Kirkwood.
She was beautiful, kind, gracious and always a joy to be around. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10445 Clayton Road, Frontenac.