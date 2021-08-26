Mitchell, Sharon K., 81, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Sharon is survived by her children, Lynne (Steven) Moninger and Chris (Tina) Mitchell; grandsons Tyler Mitchell and Daniel Moninger; sisters Sandra Cameron, Shirly Unekis, Sallee (Stan) Butzow, and Sheryl (Jim) Spears; brothers Terry Bork and Kent (Saundra) Bork; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Kathryn Bork and brothers-in-law Jud Cameron and Joe Unekis.
Sharon was born June 8, 1940, in Decatur, Illinois, and graduated Eisenhower High School in 1958. She formerly worked for Impact Christian Books, Mel Bay Enterprises, and Moon Beams. She enjoyed her grandsons, reading, walking, exercising, family gatherings and fun sister trips.
Visitation on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. and followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 1420 S. Sappington Road, Crestwood, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Sharon Mitchell Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Stepping Stone Missions. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.