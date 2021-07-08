Jeffrey, Sharon, passed away July 1, 2021. She was born June 18, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cassel) Dunn Sr. Sharon is survived by son, Bryan Jeffrey of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Sara (Kenny) Lintner of St. Louis; eight grandchildren: Cory, Joseph, Ashli, Chelsey, Jesse, Gage, Sophie, and Sebastian; several great-grandchildren; and friend Vanessa. She was preceded in death by sister, Lois Dayton; and brother, Charles T. Dunn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stray Haven Rescue (strayhavenrescue.org) or Arthritis National Research Foundation (curearthritis.org).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.