Amelung Wyman, Sharon Ann (nee Holt), died peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 22 at the age of 75.
Born to Robert C. Jr. and Lettie Holt on Nov. 16, 1946, in Nashville, Tennessee, her family moved to Kirkwood in 1955.
She was married twice — first to Scott Amelung and later to Robert Wyman — but was a fiercely independent woman in her later years. Each marriage produced one child: Christopher (Sarah Horton) Amelung; and Noelle (Scott Roth) Wyman Roth.
She was a lover of music, literature, gardening and animals. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Gay) Holt III; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 31 at Emmenegger Nature Park, 11991 Stoneywood Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sharon’s name to the Endangered Wolf Center, the Saint Louis Zoo, or the Missouri Humane Society.