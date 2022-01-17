Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley started ice skating at age 3. Now, the young Kirkwood girl is sharing the ice with Olympic hopefuls — and aims to become one herself someday.
At just 2 years old, Wensley was diagnosed with hypotonia, a condition of low muscle tone that can be remedied with physical and occupational therapy. Her mother Rosemary Wensley, a figure skater herself, decided to try her daughter on skates at the Kirkwood Ice Arena.
“She would push a bucket from one end to the next. I would bribe her for laps with M&M’s,” said Rosemary Wensley.
Almost a decade later, she almost has to drag her daughter off the ice. Julia Wensley has long outgrown the need for physical therapy and now skates nearly every day.
In August, she traveled to Evansville, Indiana, for the 2021 Skate Evansville competition, where she competed in — and won — four events.
Her latest adventure took her to Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Jan. 3-9, for which she was selected as an “ice sweeper.”
“After one skater has left the ice, we’ll take a lap around and grab any toys the audience threw and give them to the skater,” said Julia Wensley. “The more popular skaters get a fair amount.”
While in Nashville, she swept the ice for Mariah Bell and Karen Chen, who finished first and second in their age groups, qualifying to represent the United States in the Beijing Olympics next month.
Unsurprisingly, not everyone gets to be an ice sweeper and share the ice with Olympic athletes. To qualify, Julia Wensley had to pass several tests from U.S. Figure Skating, the organization which governs the sport in the U.S. She also had to submit a video audition.
“They’re looking for poise because you’re going to be skating in the same place as professional athletes, with a lot of people watching,” said Rosemary Wensley. “They don’t want people getting nervous and forgetting their basics.”
For Julia Wensley, that isn’t a problem.
“I’m sometimes nervous, but I never let it affect my skating negatively,” she said.
To hone her skills, she’s out on the ice almost daily. Her usual haunts are the Creve Coeur Ice Arena and the Brentwood Ice Rink. She represents the latter as part of the St. Louis Skating Club. She’s also a member of Blade Brigade, a synchronized skating team out of Kennedy Recreation Complex in South County.
She attends DaySpring Academy in Maryland Heights, which uses a university model. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday and assignments are done at home, allowing for more time on the ice. But even outside of the rink, Julia Wensley is practicing spins and jumps wherever she can.
“If you can do the jumps off the ice, you can do them on the ice,” said Rosemary Wensley. “They can be done anywhere there’s a flat surface — even in the living room.”
Julia Wensley’s ice idols include Gracie Gold, Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu. She’s met and trained with Gold — an Olympic bronze medalist — as part of the Road to Gold training camp for figure skaters. Both Gold and Glenn skated at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.
Julia Wensley said it was exciting and inspiring to see her favorite athletes up close. Her next goal is to one day stand where they stood — and skate where they skated — wearing red, white and blue in the Olympics.
“I’m going to keep working hard and training hard and start going to more competitions,” she said. “Then maybe I can start going to competitions that can qualify me for something bigger.”