I was proud to read the April 30 Webster-Kirkwood Times story about the Webster Groves School District’s plan to teach racial equity and social justice in the classroom. I have a son who currently attends Webster Groves High School, and another who graduated last year. I want my children to be taught historically accurate information that provides context for today’s public debates.
For example, my grandfather moved to St. Louis during World War II to get work in defense manufacturing plants. He worked at Carter Carburetor, which at the time, refused to hire African Americans for production jobs. That means my family had an advantage that was not available to African American families. That is systemic racism. That is our actual history. We owe it to our children to share that information.
I can understand why Republican state legislators want to stop our children from learning history. That would make it harder for Republicans to use racism as an election tactic to divide Americans. When our children do learn history, they have the context to understand what it means when former President Donald Trump made positive comments about the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group.
Thanks to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education for doing the right thing!
John Hickey
Webster Groves