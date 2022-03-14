Unfortunately, the age of the “Big Lie” has come to Webster Groves via full page ads flaming in red and screaming: “Webster Groves City Council must STOP frivolous spending sprees,” and “STOP the Bleeding.”
I am a financial analyst and have spent numerous hours studying the financials of Webster Groves and related council documents. I see no evidence of “frivolous spending.” Rather, I see a city still with a budget reserve of over $9 million and a city that has preserved essential services during a pandemic. I see a city that can substantially reduce or wipe out recent deficits with the American Rescue Plan funds of $4.6 million.
The city administrators and employees should be congratulated on developing a five-year forecast. It is just a forecast based on assumptions, not an actual spending plan, as the ads would scare you to believe. It reflects the pressure faced by mature, non-growing communities all over the United States.
PreserveWebster.org did well in helping defeat the Douglass Hill development. But now, shame on them for publishing the recent false and misleading ads about the “frivolous spending sprees.” Shame on them — they paid for ads before updating their filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission (Feb. 28, 2022), and as such, could face financial penalties for violating Missouri laws. Shame on them for descending into emotional scare tactics.
Carl Schenck
Webster Groves