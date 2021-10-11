St. Louis native Danny Meyer has chosen Des Peres for his third Shake Shack location in St. Louis. If approved, the burger chain will be located at 13239/13231 Manchester Road.
The site is currently home to the Hunan Star Chinese Restaurant, which would be demolished if Shake Shack’s plan is approved.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said Clayton-based Koch Development will present its proposal at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“We’re miles away from getting formal approval,” Harms said. “It won’t get to the board of aldermen until December, then it would take approximately six months to build.
“They haven’t set an opening date, but speculation is that they are targeting summer 2022,” he added.
The 3,500-square-foot building and 900-square-foot patio will have 120 seats, and include a dual-lane drive through to serve eastbound motorists traveling toward Interstate 270. This will be the chain’s first restaurant offering a drive through.
Shake Shack is known for its burgers, crinkly fries and frozen custard. The chain currently has over 300 locations worldwide, with its other St. Louis locations in the Central West End and Ladue.